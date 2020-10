There's been 1,299 new Covid-19 cases in Northern Ireland in the last 24-hours and two deaths.

It brings the total there to 25,177.

Thre have been 6,708 new positive cases in the last seven days.

Northern Ireland goes into lockdown this evening for 4 weeks.

Pubs and restaurants will be forced to close, apart from for take-aways and deliveries and schools and colleges will shut for two weeks.