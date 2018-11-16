Listen: Gove & Fox Say They Won't Quit UK Cabinet Over Draft Brexit Deal.

Cabinet ministers are coming out in support of British Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to stop a growing rebellion over her draft Brexit agreement.

It's thought a no-confidence motion could happen early next week if enough Tory MPs call for her to go.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Trade Secretary Liam Fox have confirmed they won't quit the cabinet.

Speaking to radio station LBC this morning, Theresa May insists she can get enough support for her Brexit deal to get it through Parliament:

File image: Theresa May