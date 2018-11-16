Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Gove & Fox Say They Won't Quit UK Cabinet Over Draft Brexit Deal.

: 11/16/2018 - 15:47
Author: Ciara Plunkett
theresa_may.jpg

Cabinet ministers are coming out in support of British Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to stop a growing rebellion over her draft Brexit agreement.

It's thought a no-confidence motion could happen early next week if enough Tory MPs call for her to go.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove and Trade Secretary Liam Fox have confirmed they won't quit the cabinet.

Speaking to radio station LBC this morning, Theresa May insists she can get enough support for her Brexit deal to get it through Parliament:

16may.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Theresa May

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!