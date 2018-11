Site survey works ahead of the expansion of the car park at Maynooth Train have begun.

The NTA confirmed, in July, that facilities there were being expanded in two phases.

The first will add 38 parking spaces to the south of the railway line, and the second, will bring an extra 36 spaces to the existing northern car park.

Kildare North Labour General Election Candidate, Emmet Stagg, says construction works are expected to being in the first quarter of next year.