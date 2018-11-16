Balyna Group Water Scheme To Be Refunded €78,000 By The Dept. Of Housing.

Members of Balyna Group Water Scheme are being refunded €78,732 by the Dept. of Housing.

Confirmation of the rebate has issued to Kildare County Council's Director of Services for Water, Joe Boland.

KCC first made contact with the Dept. on this matter in June, 2015.

The planning costs incurred by the voluntary group with respect to the scheme are just over €92,000.

The Dept. says "While it has been longstanding Department policy to not recoup the costs of group water schemes, that had not progressed to construction, in the particular circumstances of the Ballyna Group Water Scheme the Department is prepared, upon further consideration of the circumstances of this scheme, to take a different approach."

This is as the scheme has not been progressing with KCC with a "reasonable expectation that there would be a water source"

The refund amounts to 85% of the total cost.

