Listen: Door-To-Door Inquiries Underway In Leixlip Murder Investigation.

11/16/2018 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardaí are carrying out door-to-door inquiries following last night's fatal shooting in Leixlip Co. Kildare.

50 year old Clive Staunton was shot dead as he arrived to his home in Glen Easton at around 9:15.

It's understood he had a distant link to the Hutch family and Gardai are looking into whether he's the latest victim of the gangland feud.

His body has been removed from the scene and a technical examination has been carried out.

These residents were shocked to discover this had happened in their estate.

RollingNews

