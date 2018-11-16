Listen: Door-To-Door Inquiries Underway In Leixlip Murder Investigation.

Gardaí are carrying out door-to-door inquiries following last night's fatal shooting in Leixlip Co. Kildare.
50 year old Clive Staunton was shot dead as he arrived to his home in Glen Easton at around 9:15.
It's understood he had a distant link to the Hutch family and Gardai are looking into whether he's the latest victim of the gangland feud.
His body has been removed from the scene and a technical examination has been carried out.
These residents were shocked to discover this had happened in their estate.
Image: RollingNews