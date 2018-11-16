Listen: 30 Gardai Investigating Whether Leixlip Murder Is Related To Kinahan-Hutch Fued.

Around 30 Gardaí are investigating whether the murder of a man in Leixlip is related to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

50 year old Clive Staunton was shot dead outside his home at Glen Easton Way at around 9.15pm last night.

Mr. Staunton, a distant relative of the Hutch family, had just returned from selling goods outside the Aviva Stadium before last night's Ireland match.

Gardaí believe the killer, or killers, escaped after the murder in a silver Volvo car - it was later found in Manor Kilbride in Co. Wicklow.

Superintendent Gerry Wall, who is leading the investigation, says a link to the Hutch-Kinahan feud is one line of inquiry:

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Clive Staunton or his van, a white Mercedes sprinter 96-D-22788, which has a distinctive red stripe on both sides, between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip last night to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01-6667800.

Image: The scene of Clive Staunton's murder, Leixlip, today/RollingNews