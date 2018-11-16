Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: 30 Gardai Investigating Whether Leixlip Murder Is Related To Kinahan-Hutch Fued.

: 11/16/2018 - 17:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
leixlip_shooting_clive_staunton_glen_easton_five_15_11_18_rollingnews.jpg

Around 30 Gardaí are investigating whether the  murder of a man in Leixlip is related to the Kinahan-Hutch feud.

50 year old Clive Staunton was shot dead outside his home at Glen Easton Way at around 9.15pm last night.

Mr. Staunton, a distant relative of the Hutch family, had just returned from selling goods outside the Aviva Stadium before last night's Ireland match.

Gardaí believe the killer, or killers, escaped after the murder in a silver Volvo car - it was later found in Manor Kilbride in Co. Wicklow.

Superintendent Gerry Wall, who is leading the investigation, says a link to the Hutch-Kinahan feud is one line of inquiry:

18wall.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Gardaí are asking anyone who saw Clive Staunton or his van, a white Mercedes sprinter 96-D-22788, which has a distinctive red stripe on both sides, between Bath Avenue, Dublin 4 and Leixlip last night to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01-6667800.

 

Image: The scene of Clive Staunton's murder, Leixlip, today/RollingNews

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!