Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation Carried Out By Naas, Portlaoise & Tullamore Roads Policing Units Last Night.

: 11/16/2019 - 11:55
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_side_drug_testing.jpg

 

A Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation was performed on last night by Naas, Portlaoise and Tullamore Roads Policing Units.

This Operation Targeted 4 Cross border Locations between the Kildare and Laois/Offaly Garda Divisions and focused on Drink and Drug Driving.

A total of 4 Supermit Checkpoints were performed.
328 Motorists were tested for Drink and Drugs
2 Motorists were arrested for Drug Driving
1 Vehicle Seized – L-Licence Driver Unaccompanied
A Number of other Minor Road Traffic Offences were also detected with FCPNs to issue.

An Garda Siochana thanked the public for their patience and assistance during this operation.

