Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation Carried Out By Naas, Portlaoise & Tullamore Roads Policing Units Last Night.

A Special Inter Divisional Mandatory Intoxicant Checkpoint Operation was performed on last night by Naas, Portlaoise and Tullamore Roads Policing Units.
This Operation Targeted 4 Cross border Locations between the Kildare and Laois/Offaly Garda Divisions and focused on Drink and Drug Driving.
A total of 4 Supermit Checkpoints were performed.
328 Motorists were tested for Drink and Drugs
2 Motorists were arrested for Drug Driving
1 Vehicle Seized – L-Licence Driver Unaccompanied
A Number of other Minor Road Traffic Offences were also detected with FCPNs to issue.
An Garda Siochana thanked the public for their patience and assistance during this operation.