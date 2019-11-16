The Saturday Show

Four Successful Applications From Kildare For The Town And Village Renewal Scheme.

New figures from the Dept. of Rural and Community Development have outlined the number of approved and unsuccessful applications for the Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

The scheme was launched in April of this year.

Under the 2019 Scheme, grant funding of up to 80% of project costs was available; the remaining 20% of project costs must be contributed by the Local Authority and/or the community.

Minister Michael Ring said there was a strong level of interest in the scheme and 309 applications in total were received for available funding of €15 million and unfortunately, it was not possible to support all of the applicants within the budget available.

156 projects were approved for funding.

Of these, 4 were in Kildare, while applications from Athy, Clane, Johnstownbridge, Kildare Town, Sallins, Robertstown and Kilmeague were unsuccessful.

In contrast, in 2018, 8 applications from Kildare were approved with none being unsuccessful.

