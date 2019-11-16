The Saturday Show

KCC Will Light Up A Number Of Its Buildings Purple On December 3rd For International Day Of Persons With Disabilities.

: 11/16/2019 - 12:29
Author: Eoin Beatty
At a recent Celbridge-Leixlip MD meeting, Independent Cllr. Íde Cussen asked KCC to confirm if it will be working with access groups to light up a number of its buildings purple on December 3rd for International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

KCC confirmed that this request will be facilitated at Áras Chill Dara, Naas and Newbridge Town Hall.

The council is also looking at the possibility of lighting Athy Castle and Heritage Centre (Shackleton Museum), however cannot confirm their viability at this stage.

 

 

