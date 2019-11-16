The Saturday Show

Residents In North Dublin To Protest Tomorrow Against New Plans For Apartments On Sports Grounds Beside St Anne's Park.

11/16/2019
Author: Eoin Beatty
Residents in North Dublin are set to protest tomorrow against new plans for apartments on sports grounds beside St Anne's park.

Developers were initially granted planning permission to develop 104 houses and 432 apartments on lands in Raheny used by St Paul's College for six playing pitches.

It was done through the fast-track Strategic Housing Development system.

But a 2018 High Court case taken by the local community saw An Bord Pleanala ordered to reconsider its decision.

Labour Councillor for the area Aodhan O'Riordan says the developer needs to get the message that locals will never agree to development at the site.

