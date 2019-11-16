The Saturday Show

: 11/16/2019 - 12:57
Author: Eoin Beatty
Overcrowding is breaking hospital rules on infection prevention and control, according to a new report from HIQA.

The authority, which oversees quality standards, carried out five hospital inspections between April and June of this year.

The latest report from HIQA comes after it visited Croom Hospital in Limerick, Nenagh Hospital in Tipperary, Tallaght University Hospital Dublin, Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda and Sligo Univesity Hospital.

HIQA found management systems are in place to oversee problem infections but efforts are being affected by overcrowding and old buildings

It also found that maintenance and infrastructural deficits in three of the five hospital, Croom, Nenagh and Sligo, had not been addressed since the last inspection.

On the issue of decontamination of reusable medical devices, HIQA says there was no one person designated as lead or co-coordinator in Croom or Nenagh.

HIAQ also recommends ongoing training and education for all staff involved with decontamination services.

