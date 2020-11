The Chief Medical Officer has expressed concern about a number of trends with Covid 19.

378 more infections were confirmed last night and one further death.

Tony Holohan says it’s a worrying development that the average five day case count is rising and he’s also concerned about outbreaks linked to funerals.

Professor of Immunology, Paul Moynagh, says the virus was also going to act differently in the winter.

File image: Tony Holohan/RollingNews