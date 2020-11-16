K Drive

Listen: Visually Impaired Cllr. Says Bus Connects Plan Is Not Accessible For Blind People.

: 16/11/2020 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
bus_interior_view_dublin_bus_style_vehicle_via_pixabay.jpg

There are fears people who are blind will be "afraid" to use services under the new Bus Connects plans for Dublin Bus.

The redesign of the Dublin Bus network was published by the National Transport Authority earlier this month.

The plan also takes in Leixlip, Celbridge, Maynooth and Ballymore Eustace

However, it's been criticised for its lack of accessibility for the blind.

Dublin Labour Councillor, Declan Meenagh is visually impaired.

He says he has raised the issue several times:

monbusconnectsalt.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image; Pixabay

