KCC: Feasibility Study On Athy Water Sports Hub Continues.

Kildare County Council a feasibility study on the provision of a water sports hub in Athy is underway.

Public meetings on the establishment of the facility took place almost 2 years ago.

The town is shortly to become home to the Barrow Blueway, following a €5 million investment in creation of the route from Lowtown.

Labour Cllr. Aoife Breslin, in a motion being debated at the Athy MD want KCC to issue an up-date.

The council says the study should be completed before the end of the year.

File image: River Barrow Athy/RollingNews