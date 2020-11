CCTV is not being installed in a Kildare housing estate.

Fianna Fáil Cllr, Veralouise Behan wanted Kildare County Council to confirm whether is plans to install in the surveillance system installed in Dún Brinn housing estate in Athy.

Her motion was debated at the November meeting of the Athy MD today.

KCC says it " does not have any plans to install CCTV cameras at this location."

Stock image: Shutterstock