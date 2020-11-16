Trump's National Security Advisory Pledges Professional Transition To A New Administration.

Donald Trump's National Security Advisor has promised a professional transition to a new administration in the US.

While not conceding the election result, Robert O'Brien says it is looking more likely the Biden Harris ticket will be the winner.

President Trump is still claiming he won the election and that there was widespread fraud, without any evidence.

Ambassador O'Brien told the Global Security Summit, while those in the Trump administration would like to continue in office, the National Security Council will work for a smooth transition:

File image: The White House/RollingNews