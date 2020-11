A US company which has designed an effective vaccine for Covid-19 says it could make up to 1 billion doses next year.

Early data from the Moderna vaccine trial shows it to be almost 95 percent effective at preventing infection.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced just a week ago that it's vaccine is so far showing a 90 percent success rate.

Moderna President Stephen Hoge says producing enough vaccines will be a joint effort.