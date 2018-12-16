Sunday Favourites

Gardai Investigating Robbery Of ATM And Cash From A Bank In Co. Monaghan.

: 12/16/2018 - 10:10
Author: Eoin Beatty
Gardai are investigating the robbery of an ATM and cash from a bank in County Monaghan.

At around 3am, a digger was towed to the Bank of Ireland on Main Street in Ballybay by a tractor and trailer.

It was then used to remove the ATM from the wall of the premises.

The cashpoint was loaded onto a trailer attached to an SUV, believed to be a Toyoto Land Cruiser, it then made off in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

The tractor, used to transport the digger, was also set on fire.

The scene is currently sealed off and traffic diversions are in place in the area.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact them at Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.

