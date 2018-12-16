Major Expansion On The Cards For University of Limerick.

A major expansion is on the cards at the University of Limerick.

Construction of a 2 billion euro university town close to the campus in County Clare is set to begin in early 2021.

According to the Sunday Business Post, Clare County Council will apply to the government for the area to be redesignated as a Strategic Development Zone in January.

Once constructed, the development will have the potential to create 3 thousand 5 hundred jobs within 7 years.

A number of potential developers are being compiled, with funding expected to be raised by them and the government - EU financial support is also likely.