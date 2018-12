ESB Networks says power has been restored to most customers affected by Storm Deirdre yesterday.

At the height of the storm, which was a category orange weather event, over 4,000 homes and businesses were left without power.

The worst affected areas were Co.Cork.

Currently there are still pockets of power outages in Limerick, Ennis, Bray in Co.Wicklow, Mulgannon in Co.Wexford and Julianstown in Co.Meath.