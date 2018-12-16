Sun AM Sport: Kildare Start O'Byrne Cup Campaign With A Win & Racing Today Is At Navan.

Kildare footballers got their O'Byrne cup campaign off to a winning start on Saturday.

In dreadful weather conditions, they scored a 16 points to 1-6 win over Carlow.

The Kildare team included changes from the published lineout, with Eoghan O'Flaherty and Paul Cribbin starting.

Mark Barrett, John O'Toole, DJ Earley, Padraig Nash, David Malone & Jason Gibbons all made their Senior debuts.

Scorers: Neil Flynn 0-6 (5f), Jimmy Hyland 0-3f; Ben McCormack and Eoghan O'Flaherty 0-2 each; Tommy Moolick, Kevin Feely, Conor Hartley 0-1 each.

Next up for Kildare is Offaly in Gracefield next Thursday evening.

====

There's 3 games in the Premier League this afternoon.

At 1:30 Brighton play Chelsea and Southampton are at home to Arsenal.

While, at 4pm, it's Liverpool v Man United at Anfield.

====

There were mixed results for the Irish provinces in the Heineken Champions Cup last night.

Leinster ran in six tries in a 42-15 bonus-point rout of Bath at the Aviva Stadium.

But Munster suffered a 13-12 defeat at Castres.

====

Katie Taylor successfully defended her WBA and IBF lightweight titles in New York overnight.

She took all 10 rounds against Eva Wahstrom.

====

Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan has his first round match at the P-D-C World Championships this afternoon.

He faces Yuanjun Liu in round-one for the right to play 14th seed Joe Cullen in the second-round on Wednesday.

2014 runner-up Peter Wright is the star attraction tonight - while Paul Lim, the first player to complete a World Championship nine darter, faces Ross Smith in round one.

====

The Grade Two Navan Novice Hudle is the feature of a mixed seven-race card at the Meath venue this afternoon.

Racing gets underway at noon.

====

Reminder to join us on Sportsbeat today from 2pm when we'll hear from Cian O'Neill and an interview with Curragh Commecial Director Evan Arkwright regarding the racecourse development and plans for 2019