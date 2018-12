Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash in transit robbery on the Falls Road in West Belfast this morning.

A man armed with a wheel brace threated the cash delivery driver at 7.30am.

He made off with a sum of cash in a blue Ford Focus that was driven by an accomplice.

The car was found in Roumania Rise a short time later. It had been been reported stolen from Fitzwilliam Street in east Belfast around 7.30pm last Wednesday.