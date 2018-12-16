Sunday Favourites

Hidden Egyptian Tomb Unearthed Close To Cairo.

A hidden Egyptian tomb dating from the time of the Pharaohs has been unearthed close to Cairo.

The 4-thousand year old vault is thought to be the final resting place of a senior priest.

It contains statues and art, as well as a series of sealed shafts, which will be opened in the coming days.

