Update: Body Of Newborn Baby Discovered On Beach In North Dublin Was A Full Term Baby Girl.

The body of a newborn baby discovered on a North Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl.

No foul play was involved.

Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses and say that their main concern is the welfare of the child's mother.

Following a post mortem examination of the newborns body, Gardai have revealed that the child was a full term baby girl.

They also confirmed that no foul play was involved in her death.

The body of the newborn was discover on a beach in Balbriggan yesterday.

A renewed appeal for information and possible witnesses has been launched, with Gardai concerned about the wellbeing of the baby's mother.

They're asking for her to come forward and for any of her family or friends to persuade her to do so in order for her to receive medical assistance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 8020510.

