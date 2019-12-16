Listen: Irish Water Says There Is No "Spare Water" At Leixlip Treatment Plant.

K Drive

Irish Water Says There Is No "Spare Water" At Leixlip Treatment Plant.

Irish Water says there is no "spare water" at Leixlip Water Treatment Plant, and people and businesses are being advised that there could be water shortages over the Christmas period.

The Kildare facility was the site of two boil water notices this winter.

These lasted for days, and affected over 600,000 people, in this area, parts of Dublin and Meath.

Production capacity at the Leixlip plant has been reduced to allow for works.

Customers are being urged to conserve water where possible.

John O'Donoghue is Regional Operations Manager at Irish Water, and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

