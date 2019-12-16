Listen: Kildare School Secretary Says Dept's Pay Rise Offer "Insulting".

A Kildare school secretary has described as "insulating" a pay rise offered by the Dept. of Education.

Around 250 school secretaries, 11 in Kildare, who are members of the Forsa union, will strike for a day next month in an escalation of a row over pay.

Discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission broke down last week

An offer to increase their pay by 1.5 percent has been rejected as most school secretaries earn just €12,500 euro a year and have to sign on during holidays.

The strike will take place on January 10th and will be followed by a work to rule.

School secretaries directly employed by the Dept. of Education earn different rates of pay.

Marion Jackson is Secretary at Sallins National School and has been speaking to Kildare Today.