K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare School Secretary Says Dept's Pay Rise Offer "Insulting".

: 12/16/2019 - 12:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
forsa_trade_union_logo.png

A Kildare school secretary has described as "insulating" a pay rise offered by the Dept. of Education.

Around 250 school secretaries, 11 in Kildare, who are members of the Forsa union,  will strike for a day next month in an escalation of a row over pay.

Discussions at the Workplace Relations Commission broke down last week

An offer to increase their pay by 1.5 percent has been rejected as most school secretaries earn just €12,500 euro a year and have to sign on during holidays.

The strike will take place on January 10th and will be followed by a work to rule.

School secretaries directly employed by the Dept. of Education earn different rates of pay.

Marion Jackson is Secretary at Sallins National School and has been speaking to Kildare Today.

monmarionlunch.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!