FG Senator, Paudie Coffey, Withdraws From Contesting The General Election.

: 12/16/2019 - 12:56
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Fine Gael Senator Paudie Coffey has decided to withdraw from contesting the next general election.

The former TD for Waterford says he's reflected on his position and will leave public life in 2020.

He's the second high profile Fine Gael candidate to leave the ticket after TD John Deasy announced he'll retire at the next election.

Former Minister of State Paudie Coffey said he was not seeking election again so he can spend more time with his wife and three children.

 

File image: Paudie Coffey/RollingNews

