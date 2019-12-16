K Drive

UCC Launches Ireland's First Course On The History Of The LGBTI+ Community.

: 12/16/2019 - 13:12
Author: Ciara Plunkett
UCC has launched Ireland's first course to examine the history of the LGBTI+ community.

It examines the struggle for gay rights from the 1970s to today.

Other themes covered in the course include the Churches and LGBT+ identity and sexuality, and the Marriage Equality referendum in 2015.

