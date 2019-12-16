Listen Live Logo

12 Greyhounds Rescued By DPSCA At Dublin Port.

: 12/16/2019 - 16:01
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dspca_logo.jpg

12 greyhounds have been rescued by customs officers at Dublin Port over the weekend.

They were being transported to Spain in cramped conditions with cages on top of each other and no access to food or water.

The dogs are being cared for by the DSPCA.

