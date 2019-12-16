Listen Live Logo

Listen: BreastCheck Review To Advise Drs. Not To Disclose Previous Mammograms To Patients.

12/16/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A review of the BreastCheck screening programme is to advise doctors NOT to disclose the findings of previous mammograms to breast cancer patients.

The Business Post has seen the unpublished review, which was carried out as part of an ongoing quality check into the service.

Earlier this month the Health Minister brought a Bill to Cabinet, which will make it mandatory for health care providers to disclose information to patients.

Simon Harris says he's waiting for the final report into the BreastCheck programme.

