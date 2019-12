Maynooth University has been accorded 105 new student place and six new courses for the next academic year.

Nationally, 3,000 new places on 138 full-time undergraduate courses for autumn 2020 and 2021 have been confirmed by the Minister for Education

The new places, at a total cost of €24 million, are being funded under new Human Capital Initiative

In all, 22 higher education institutions benefit from increased investment