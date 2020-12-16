Listen: Demand For Hospital Care May Increase By 2% A Year Up To 2035.

Demand for care in the country's public hospitals is projected to increase by between 1 and 2 percent per year up to 2035.

New research from the ESRI highlights that hospital expenditure will also rise by roughly 5 percent over the same period.

It says up to 14 billion will be required to run the public system by 2035, compared to 6 billion in 2018 - with rising pay costs the single biggest factor.

Research officer at the ESRI, Conor Keegan, says increasing demand will be driven by demographic change:

