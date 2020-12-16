Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: It Could Be Early 2022 Before Majority Of People In Ireland Are Vaccinated Against Covid 19.

: 16/12/2020 - 09:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
vaccine_vials_of_and_syringe_pexels.jpeg

It could be early 2022 before the majority of people in the Republic are vaccinated against Covid-19, according to an infectious disease expert.

The three-stage rollout plan was announced yesterday, with nursing homes and large hospitals set to be the first to benefit.

The Health Minister said it could start by the end of the year, as EU regulators meet earlier than planned to discuss approval.

It comes as a further 8 deaths and 329 new cases of the virus were recorded here yesterday.

Consultant in Infectious Diseases, Professor Jack Lambert, says it could be some time before we get to herd immunity:

newstalk2346608.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pexels
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!