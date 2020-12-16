Listen: Pharmacies Say They Can Administer Dozens Of Covid 19 Vaccinations, Daily.

Kildare Today

: 16/12/2020 - 09:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Pharmacies would be able to administer dozens of doses of Covid-19 vaccines every day, according to the Irish Pharmacy Union.

The government says GP offices and Pharmacy's will play an increasing role in vaccine administration, under plans announced yesterday.

They will likely be called upon as larger doses become available next year along with mass vaccination centres.

Darragh O’Loughlin, general secretary of the Irish Pharmacy Union, says they can play a key role in delivering the vaccine to local communities:

