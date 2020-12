More than half of stroke patients took over three hours to get to hospital last year.

It's one of the main findings of a study published by the National Office of Clinical Audit today.

It means response times to stroke symptoms have slipped slightly since 2017, when 53 per cent of patients were seen within three hours.

Patient acdvocate Martin Quinn, himself a stroke survivor, says time is critical to prevent further damage and disability.

Stock image: Shutterstock