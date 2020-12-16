Listen: It Takes, On Average, 30 Years For People Abused As Children To Contact A Rape Crisis Centre.

People who were sexually assaulted when they were children take an average of 30 years to contact a Rape Crisis Centre for help.

The analysis by the Rape Crisis Network is based on the experiences of 1,300 people who attended clinics in 2019, and more than 10,000 calls to its Helpline.

It finds a child will take more than a decade to tell a parent or family member about the abuse, while only 30 percent will report it to the likes of the Gardaí.

CEO of the Rape Crisis Network, Dr Cliona Saidléar (SAD-LEE-ER), says it shows critical stages of a person's life's being impacted without support: