Listen: Shopping In Dublin City Centre Beating Expectations.

Shopping In Dublin City Centre Beating Expectations.

16/12/2020
Ciara Plunkett
Shopping figures in Dublin city centre are beating business expectations in the lead up to Christmas.

Footfall is just below three quarters of what was seen last year, according to Dublin Town.

CEO of the business group Richard Guiney, says a lot of sales have also moved online:

Stock image: Pexels

