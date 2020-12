Cork city avoided damaging floods this morning following a status orange wind warning.

The alert is lifted for the county as well as a similar status yellow warning for the rest of Munster and Leinster.

Sandbags were deployed in areas which were at risk of being flooded during high tide at around 6.20am.

Director of Services with Cork City Council is David Joyce - he says there were some roads affected but nothing too major:

Stock image: Pixabay