60% Increase In No. Of People Being Treated At Naas For Confirmed Or Suspected Covid 19.

There's been a 60% increase, to 16, in the number of people being treated at Naas General for confirmed or suspected cases of the virus.

On Monday night, 2 people were being treated for confirmed Covid 19 at the Kildare hospital.

The HSE's up-date, a t 8pm last night, shows no change.

However, the number of people admitted to Naas General with suspected Covid 19 rose from 8 on Monday, to 14 by last night.

There are 21 vacant general care beds there,down from 34, yesterday.

There are 2 vacant critical care beds.

In all, 4,227 people in the county have been diagnosed with the virus since testing began.

