There's been a slight rise in the number of covid-19 clusters recorded in the Republic.

The HSE was notified of 410 outbreaks in the week to December 12th, which is 58 more than the previous week.

Private homes remain the setting with the greatest number of clusters, with 328 family outbreaks noted last week.

Nine workplace outbreaks were also confirmed, along with 19 in schools.

