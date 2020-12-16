K Drive

EU Expects An Increase In The Number Of Non-Performing Loans.

: 16/12/2020 - 16:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The EU expects non-performing loans in banks to rise as a result of the Covid crisis.

It's announced a series of measures to prevent their build up, in a bid to ensure banks can continue to support businesses and households.

They include developing secondary markets for distressed assets and reform of debt recovery legislation.

State aid will be allowed in exceptional circumstances.

Financial Services Commissioner, Mairead McGuinness says state support should not result in the bailout of non-viable banks:

 

 

