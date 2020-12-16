K Drive

Listen: Taoiseach Hopes A Brexit Deal Can Still Get Done.

16/12/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Taoiseach says he hopes a Brexit deal can still get done.

There has been some progress but the EU is warning there remains a narrow window to get a trade agreement over the line.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the fact they're still talking is a positive sign:

File image: RollingNews
 

