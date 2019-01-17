Kildare Today

Drivers Travelling To The UK Or Northern Ireland May Need An Insurance "Green Card".

Motorists who travel to Northern Ireland and Britain may in future have to present Green Cards to prove they have valid motor insurance.

The measure is being rolled out by the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI) as a contingency plan in the event of a no deal Brexit.

Currently, all motorists travelling with an Irish registration in the EU are covered, however that could change for those looking to enter the UK from March, when they are expected to leave the bloc.

David Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of the MIBI says the Green Cards will mean if a 'no deal' materialises, Irish registered drivers in the UK will still be covered:

