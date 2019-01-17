Deadline For Closing Date For Tenders For €60 Million Kildare Lab. Set.

March 29th is now the deadline for the closing date for tenders for construction of the €60 million state forensics laboratory in Celbridge.

The facility is to be built on the state's campus at Backweston.



Tenders were re-invited following changes in International Forensic Laboratory Standards.

Tender assessment will take place in Quarter 2 of 2019 and it is envisaged that construction will commence in Quarter 3 2019, with an estimated construction period of 24 months.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg says is " glad the €65 Million project was back on track, because in addition to the employment it will create in North Kildare, it will provide the State with a State of the Art Forensics Facility to the Highest International Standards in the battle against crime."

File image: State campus, Backweston, Celbridge.