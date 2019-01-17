Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Deadline For Closing Date For Tenders For €60 Million Kildare Lab. Set.

: 01/17/2019 - 10:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
state_lab_backweston_celbridge.jpg

March 29th is now the deadline for the closing date for tenders for construction of the €60 million state forensics laboratory in Celbridge.

The facility is to be built on the state's campus at Backweston.
 
Tenders were re-invited following changes in International Forensic Laboratory Standards.

Tender assessment will take place in Quarter 2 of 2019 and it is envisaged that construction will commence in Quarter 3 2019, with an estimated construction period of 24 months.

Kildare North Labour General Election candidate, Emmet Stagg says is " glad the €65 Million project was back on track, because in addition to the employment it will create in North Kildare, it will provide the State with a State of the Art Forensics Facility to the Highest International Standards in the battle against crime."

 

File image: State campus, Backweston, Celbridge.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!