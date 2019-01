Conservative MPs are accusing the UK Labour leader of playing "political games" by refusing to sit down for talks with Theresa May.

The British prime minister has invited leaders of all parties for one-to-one discussions after her Brexit deal was defeated.

But Jeremy Corbyn says he won't take part until she rules out a no-deal scenario.

Tory party chairman Brandon Lewis says that's hypocritical.

