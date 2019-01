3,500 young offenders were not prosecuted by Gardai for crimes committed because of failings in the Youth Diversion programme.

A review has found almost 8,000 cases involving juveniles where no charges were brought despite a suspect being identified.

Those incidents include public order, theft, and traffic offences, but also 55 serious crimes such as cases of rape, sexual offences and child neglect.

Gardai are to apologise to 3,500 victims and a helpline has been set up.