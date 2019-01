A 44 year-old man has been jailed for five years for a one kick assault in Roscommon that has left his victim wheelchair bound.

Roscommon Circuit Court heard Gintautis Pron: Motiejunas Pron:suffered catastrophic brain damage when he sustained a kick to the head in an incident in Boyle in February 2017.

The father of four is now confined to a wheelchair, paralysed on his left side and deaf in one ear.

Eamonn Torsney reports

