Staff in Ireland's prisons are taking almost 16 days sick leave a year.

According to figures released to the Oireachtas Public Accounts Committee, on which sits Kildare North Social Democrat TD, Catherine Murphy, prison staff take 15.7 days a year on average.

The head of the Prison Service has said the number of sick days is unacceptable - but noted it's on the lower end of the scale internationally.

Caron McCaffrey is the Director General of the Irish Prison Service: