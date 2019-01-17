K Drive

KCC: Mainline Traffic On The M7 Work Zone Will Be Moved On Friday Morning.

: 01/17/2019 - 18:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council says, weather permitting,  M7 mainline traffic will continue this evening with the second stage of movement of traffic onto the new carriageway surface adjacent to the new central median.

From 06.00am on Friday, the current split in traffic on the westbound carriageway, just after Junction 9, will be removed and both lanes will run on the new surface adjacent to the median for approx. 4.5km.

Two lanes will be maintained during peak hours of 06.00hrs to 21.00hrs at all times.

Once traffic has been moved across works will continue to the adjacent verge/hard shoulder areas which will include for the tie in of new slip lanes.

 

