KCC Offices In Naas & Athy Will Open Late Tonight To Facilitate Voter Registration #GE2020.

Kildare County Council offices in Naas and Athy will open late tonight to facilitate voter registration.

Its because of the " short statutory timelines" ahead of the General Election on February 8th.

KCC notes that" If you are already on the live Register of Electors (2019/2020), you are entitled to vote. In addition, if you are on the Supplementary Register you may vote too."

If you are not on the live or supplementary Register you need to complete a RFA2 and return it to Kildare County Council by Wednesday, January 22nd.

You can check the register here

And forms are available here.

The extended opening hours are to "facilitate the verification and/or receipt of forms only".

Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas will be open late tonight and on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; likewise, with offices in Athy.

KCC will also open on Saturday.

Áras Chill Dara, Devoy Park, Naas.

9am – 7pm on Thursday and Friday, January 16th and 17th

11am – 4pm on Saturday, January 18th

9am – 7pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, January 20th to 22nd.



Athy Municipal District Building, Rathstewart, Monasterevin Road.

9am – 7pm on Thursday and Friday, January 16th and 17th

9am – 7pm on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, January 20th to 22nd.

Forms may also be submitted at Leixlip Library, Captains Hill:

10am - 8pm on Thursday January 16th

10am - 5pm on Friday January 17th

10am – 5pm on Saturday January 18th

10am - 5pm on Monday January 20th

10am - 8pm on Tuesday January 21st

10am – 5pm on Wednesday January 22nd.